It was the girls' tennis tournament at the sports centre in June 1995. These were the five finalists, from left, Cathy Dalton, Rebecca Gibson, Ruth Griffiths, Hannah Cunningham, Suzanne Pennock.

90s life in Scarborough - see if you are on these photos

Scalby School under 13 cricketers landed glory, while Spanish lessons went down a storm in Filey in our latest round-up of Scarborough 90s pictures.

See if you are featured on these pictures.

Hinderwell School dressed up for Viking Day in February 1997. Pictured sharpening their tools in the old Viking way are Luke Jenkinson, left, and Michael Anderson.

1. Watch out for the Vikings!

Hinderwell School dressed up for Viking Day in February 1997. Pictured sharpening their tools in the old Viking way are Luke Jenkinson, left, and Michael Anderson.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Scalby School under-13s cricket winners pictured in July 1995, with their trophy, back row, left, David Lawty, Craig Ellam, Leigh Watson, Richard Webster, Jonathan Faley, Phillip Hesketh; front, left, Lee Wainwright, Daniel Moore, Andrew Bayes, Rob Lazenby, David Bell.

2. Just batty about cricket triumph

Scalby School under-13s cricket winners pictured in July 1995, with their trophy, back row, left, David Lawty, Craig Ellam, Leigh Watson, Richard Webster, Jonathan Faley, Phillip Hesketh; front, left, Lee Wainwright, Daniel Moore, Andrew Bayes, Rob Lazenby, David Bell.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Pictured at the St Peter's School summer fair is Sally Zablocki on the splashbomb stall in June, 1997. Sally handed out water balloons to people who wanted to try their hand at knocking the targets over.

3. Stall makes a splash at summer fair

Pictured at the St Peter's School summer fair is Sally Zablocki on the splashbomb stall in June, 1997. Sally handed out water balloons to people who wanted to try their hand at knocking the targets over.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The Old Town Brownies were given a guided tour of the Scarborough Evening News offices by seafront reporter Gary Nicks in January 1995. During their visit the pack took a closer look at the newsdesk and how the paper is put together.

4. Brownies tour of newspaper office

The Old Town Brownies were given a guided tour of the Scarborough Evening News offices by seafront reporter Gary Nicks in January 1995. During their visit the pack took a closer look at the newsdesk and how the paper is put together.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2