Pictured at the five a side presentation at the sports centre in Filey Road in April 1995 are the winners of the league and the cup FC Gladiators, from left, Steve Speight, captain, Bob Abley, Jimmy Newton, Bill Baldwin and Dave Creelman.

90s life in Scarborough - see if you can spot anyone on these pictures

In this week's flash back to the 90s, reception class youngsters take on the role of doctors and nurses for a school project, while The Jelly Tots and Dolly Mixtures prepare for a big dance event.

The Jelly Tots, front, and Dolly Mixtures are pictured during rehearsals for the YMCA Jazz Dance Display Group performance of Song, Dance and Drama in April 1994.

The Jelly Tots, front, and Dolly Mixtures are pictured during rehearsals for the YMCA Jazz Dance Display Group performance of Song, Dance and Drama in April 1994.
The combined casts of Scarborough YMCA Theatre's Guests For Life, and Loaves and Fishes gather together in May 1995 for a photo shoot. From left, Dean Ellis, Jo Bell, Nicholas Fisher, Lucy Sadler, Jackie Fisher, Catherine O'Toole, Nicole Wheeler, Mark Wadsworth, Georgina Fisher, Jonathan Riley, Francesca Santamaria.

The combined casts of Scarborough YMCA Theatre's Guests For Life, and Loaves and Fishes gather together in May 1995 for a photo shoot. From left, Dean Ellis, Jo Bell, Nicholas Fisher, Lucy Sadler, Jackie Fisher, Catherine O'Toole, Nicole Wheeler, Mark Wadsworth, Georgina Fisher, Jonathan Riley, Francesca Santamaria.
In June 1996 Newby Primary School children took part in a tree dressing workshop organised by the Crescent Arts Workshop. Pictured are Annabel Boulton, left, and Stevie-Anne Ingle tieing on some tree dressing as friends look on.

In June 1996 Newby Primary School children took part in a tree dressing workshop organised by the Crescent Arts Workshop. Pictured are Annabel Boulton, left, and Stevie-Anne Ingle tieing on some tree dressing as friends look on.
Wheatcroft school pupils were all set to make their jubilee garden back in June 1993 thanks to Yorkshire Coast College principal Stan Dey who donated the bricks for the project.

Wheatcroft school pupils were all set to make their jubilee garden back in June 1993 thanks to Yorkshire Coast College principal Stan Dey who donated the bricks for the project.
