Pictured in 1993 are the St Martins School Dancers who took part in the school musical Rex Boudicca.

90s life in Scarborough - see if you can spot anyone you know on these pictures

From trophy-winning junior footballers to trophy-winning hairstyles, here's what the people of Scarborough were up to in the 1990s.

See who you can recognise.

In January 1995 Fiona McFadyen, left, of Yorkshire Coast College, won the Wella Trophy and medals for her two winning hairstyles. Fiona is pictured with her models who sport the winning styles, Nina Saville and Shaun Dunwell.

1. A cut above the rest

At the opening of Barrowcliff Nurserys new play equipment in 1994 are, from left, Shirley Fretwell, Daphne Haythorpe, Karen MacDonald, Rebecca Martin, Rammi Akery, Jane Startup, Kerry Luntley, Pamela Porter, Richard Stringer, Josh Ireland.

2. New play equipment for nursery

Pindar School teachers were all dressed up in their new sports kit - thanks to Midland Bank in October 1995. Pictured left to right, front, are Natalie Wood, school bank manager, Michael Tanton as the Griffin, and Head of Business Studies Pater Lancaster; middle, left to right, Pindar teachers Lesley Pugh, Angela Dines, Pauline Cackett, Grace Keen; back, left to right, Brian Smuck and Mike Barnet.

3. Laughing all the way to the bank

Working on their newspaper project in December 1996 are St Augustines school newspaper sub editor Daniel Dufton, left, along with editor Daniel Booth.

4. School newspaper makes the headlines

