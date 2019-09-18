90s life in Scarborough - see if you can spot anyone you know on these pictures
From trophy-winning junior footballers to trophy-winning hairstyles, here's what the people of Scarborough were up to in the 1990s.
See who you can recognise.
1. A cut above the rest
In January 1995 Fiona McFadyen, left, of Yorkshire Coast College, won the Wella Trophy and medals for her two winning hairstyles. Fiona is pictured with her models who sport the winning styles, Nina Saville and Shaun Dunwell.
At the opening of Barrowcliff Nurserys new play equipment in 1994 are, from left, Shirley Fretwell, Daphne Haythorpe, Karen MacDonald, Rebecca Martin, Rammi Akery, Jane Startup, Kerry Luntley, Pamela Porter, Richard Stringer, Josh Ireland.
Pindar School teachers were all dressed up in their new sports kit - thanks to Midland Bank in October 1995. Pictured left to right, front, are Natalie Wood, school bank manager, Michael Tanton as the Griffin, and Head of Business Studies Pater Lancaster; middle, left to right, Pindar teachers Lesley Pugh, Angela Dines, Pauline Cackett, Grace Keen; back, left to right, Brian Smuck and Mike Barnet.