90s life in Scarborough - see if you feature on these photos
From award-winning dancers, to a first-ever girl Scout - here are some of the images we've picked out from 90s life in and around Scarborough.
Have a look to see if you or your friends feature!
1. Following the Yellow Brick Road
Pictured are winners of the Scarborough Evening News Young Entertainer of the Year in the 14 and under category, Mayhem on Legs dance group, from left: Carly Flinton, Samantha Hindle, Stacey Moore, Gemma Hindle, and Matthew Flinton, in costume for their Wizard of Oz routine.
Denison Arms landlady Jackie Hoole handed over a bottle full of cash to East Ayton County Primary School in April 1994. Pictured are head teacher Andrew Liddle, and pupils Craig Hartley, left and Caroline Souter, right.
3. Youngsters net cricket gear from Tykes' skipper
Yorkshire cricket captain David Byas presented a Lords Taverners bag of cricket gear to Ebberston Junior Cricket Club team in July 1997. Pictured from left, back, John Jennings, Dean Butterfield, Liam Fee, Craig Barnes, team manager Albert Craggs, Thomas Ward, Edward Craggs, Matthew Kings, Wayne Turnbull; front, Capt Tom Atkinson, Richard Boyes, Andrew Rudd, Stephen Jennings, and David Byas.
In March 1995 a group of Northstead pupils and their mothers were off to York to pick up an award for playground garden design. Pictured left to right, Watch Group co-leader Kath Manton, her daughter Lauran Manton, pupil Graham Roberts, Watch Group leader Ros Roberts, pupils Alice Manton, and Jennifer Roberts.