Eleven year old Wheatcroft School pupil, Natalie Wilford, had become the captain of the school's five-a-side football team in February 1996. Natalie is pictured with her team, from left, Daniel Morris, Mark Hindhough, Wissam Orfali, James Gorman, and Thomas Scales.

90s life in Scarborough - see if you feature on these photos

From award-winning dancers, to a first-ever girl Scout - here are some of the images we've picked out from 90s life in and around Scarborough.

Have a look to see if you or your friends feature!

Pictured are winners of the Scarborough Evening News Young Entertainer of the Year in the 14 and under category, Mayhem on Legs dance group, from left: Carly Flinton, Samantha Hindle, Stacey Moore, Gemma Hindle, and Matthew Flinton, in costume for their Wizard of Oz routine.

1. Following the Yellow Brick Road

Pictured are winners of the Scarborough Evening News Young Entertainer of the Year in the 14 and under category, Mayhem on Legs dance group, from left: Carly Flinton, Samantha Hindle, Stacey Moore, Gemma Hindle, and Matthew Flinton, in costume for their Wizard of Oz routine.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Denison Arms landlady Jackie Hoole handed over a bottle full of cash to East Ayton County Primary School in April 1994. Pictured are head teacher Andrew Liddle, and pupils Craig Hartley, left and Caroline Souter, right.

2. Pub's cash donation to school

Denison Arms landlady Jackie Hoole handed over a bottle full of cash to East Ayton County Primary School in April 1994. Pictured are head teacher Andrew Liddle, and pupils Craig Hartley, left and Caroline Souter, right.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Yorkshire cricket captain David Byas presented a Lords Taverners bag of cricket gear to Ebberston Junior Cricket Club team in July 1997. Pictured from left, back, John Jennings, Dean Butterfield, Liam Fee, Craig Barnes, team manager Albert Craggs, Thomas Ward, Edward Craggs, Matthew Kings, Wayne Turnbull; front, Capt Tom Atkinson, Richard Boyes, Andrew Rudd, Stephen Jennings, and David Byas.

3. Youngsters net cricket gear from Tykes' skipper

Yorkshire cricket captain David Byas presented a Lords Taverners bag of cricket gear to Ebberston Junior Cricket Club team in July 1997. Pictured from left, back, John Jennings, Dean Butterfield, Liam Fee, Craig Barnes, team manager Albert Craggs, Thomas Ward, Edward Craggs, Matthew Kings, Wayne Turnbull; front, Capt Tom Atkinson, Richard Boyes, Andrew Rudd, Stephen Jennings, and David Byas.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
In March 1995 a group of Northstead pupils and their mothers were off to York to pick up an award for playground garden design. Pictured left to right, Watch Group co-leader Kath Manton, her daughter Lauran Manton, pupil Graham Roberts, Watch Group leader Ros Roberts, pupils Alice Manton, and Jennifer Roberts.

4. Award-winning garden design

In March 1995 a group of Northstead pupils and their mothers were off to York to pick up an award for playground garden design. Pictured left to right, Watch Group co-leader Kath Manton, her daughter Lauran Manton, pupil Graham Roberts, Watch Group leader Ros Roberts, pupils Alice Manton, and Jennifer Roberts.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2