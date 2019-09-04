90s life in Scarborough - see who features on these photos

In November 1995 Raincliffe School held an open evening. Pictured are pupils Sarah Boyes and Ellen Lacey among the animal sculptures at the school's reception.

An RAF helicopter visiting Lisvane School is among the highlights of this week's round-up of Scarborough 1990s photos.

Pictured is David Nicholson, centre, who was playing the 'shipsmate' in the latest YMCA panto production in December 1997 presented competition winners, left toright, Fiona Bielby and Jenna Watts, with their prizes, tickets for the show.

Hertford Vale School pupils received help from Filey School in their technology class in February 1994. Pupils are pictured with their machines, left to right, Nicky Flinton, Lucy Pickard, Filey technology teacher Chris Beesting, Jill Eland and Katie Beverley.

Christina Mackay, left, and Charlotte Pearce were celebrating moving on from studies at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre to go to drama school back in March 1996.

Pictured with two of their new computers for Scalby School from the Tesco computer voucher scheme in October 1993 are, from left, Andrew Carr, pupil, IT coordinator Phil Adams, Claire Harle from Tesco, Adriana Carr, pupil, Jonathan Kelly, pupil, and Ian Smith, the school's learning resources manager.

