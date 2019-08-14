90s life in Scarborough - see who's on these photos
From young actresses in jail, to sports winners - we bring back more memories of Scarborough in the 90s.
See if you or your friends feature on these pictures.
1. Students are the height of fashion
In March 1996, Fashion and Costume Design student Joanne Phillips from Yorkshire Coast College, left, offers her design of a fashion clog to the judge Cath Mann of Bjorn Clogs, right, as trainee lecturer Jemma Whitby Boot looks on.
Pindar five a side league winners and cup runners up were presented with their trophies in March 1994 by sports centre manager Neil Fletcher, left. The team members, from second left, Stuart MacDonald, Keith Fryiers, Colin Kirsopp, Terry Hindle.
St Augustine's School pupils, from left, Lucy Staunton, Emma Gwizdala, Katie Woodhouse and Tim Gargan are pictured with their trophies. They won the Cundall and Duffy Inter School Animal Welfare Quiz in December 1996.