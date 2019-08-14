Dress rehearsals were taking place for a YMCA production back in April 1994. Pictured are jailbirds Hannah MacDonald, back left, Terri Wade, front left, Sarah Richards, Suzanne Glover, and Laura Johnson.

90s life in Scarborough - see who's on these photos

From young actresses in jail, to sports winners - we bring back more memories of Scarborough in the 90s.

See if you or your friends feature on these pictures.

In March 1996, Fashion and Costume Design student Joanne Phillips from Yorkshire Coast College, left, offers her design of a fashion clog to the judge Cath Mann of Bjorn Clogs, right, as trainee lecturer Jemma Whitby Boot looks on.

1. Students are the height of fashion

In March 1996, Fashion and Costume Design student Joanne Phillips from Yorkshire Coast College, left, offers her design of a fashion clog to the judge Cath Mann of Bjorn Clogs, right, as trainee lecturer Jemma Whitby Boot looks on.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Filey Beavers Timothy Armstrong, right, and Robert Farrell are pictured with Filey Beavers new banner back in January 1995.

2. New banner for Beavers

Filey Beavers Timothy Armstrong, right, and Robert Farrell are pictured with Filey Beavers new banner back in January 1995.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Pindar five a side league winners and cup runners up were presented with their trophies in March 1994 by sports centre manager Neil Fletcher, left. The team members, from second left, Stuart MacDonald, Keith Fryiers, Colin Kirsopp, Terry Hindle.

3. Trophy joy for five-a-side stars

Pindar five a side league winners and cup runners up were presented with their trophies in March 1994 by sports centre manager Neil Fletcher, left. The team members, from second left, Stuart MacDonald, Keith Fryiers, Colin Kirsopp, Terry Hindle.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
St Augustine's School pupils, from left, Lucy Staunton, Emma Gwizdala, Katie Woodhouse and Tim Gargan are pictured with their trophies. They won the Cundall and Duffy Inter School Animal Welfare Quiz in December 1996.

4. Quiz masters' animal magic

St Augustine's School pupils, from left, Lucy Staunton, Emma Gwizdala, Katie Woodhouse and Tim Gargan are pictured with their trophies. They won the Cundall and Duffy Inter School Animal Welfare Quiz in December 1996.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2