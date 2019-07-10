90s nostalgia in Scarborough - see who's on these pictures

The school band from Skelleftea in northern Sweden visited Scarborough for four days and played at Gladstone Road Junior School in May 1996. 'Pictured are pupils David Flinton and Michaela Dennis, who, along with the rest of Class 4K, presented a giant thank you card to the bands conductor Thomas Oestlund, centre
Lindhead School said goodbye to its caretaker in style with more than 100 parents, pupils and former pupils attending a presentation night in July 1996. Paddy, centre, is pictured with a few of the many children who turned up to say thank you
Newby School pupils received personal stereos as prizes for an art competition to mark Carers Week in May 1994. Pictured from left, Mehreen Chaudry, Adam Beston, Joanne Lax, Peter Bevan, with Ken Dale and Pam Saltmer (vice-chairman and manager, respectively, of Caring Support) who presented the prizes.