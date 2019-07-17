90s nostalgia in Scarborough - see who's on these pictures

Filey Sea Cadets, fresh from a training exercise, presented local man Chris Ware, centre, with a photo of the unit as thanks for his help back in March 1996. From left, new entry Adam Brammer-Pitt, Lt Cmdr Eddie Temple, new entry Rebecca Duley, A/B Jocelyn Middleton, Chris Ware, L/C Matthew Crosier, Roger Sperry (sea cadets chairman), and Cdt Shaun Artley.

90s nostalgia in Scarborough

We take our latest delve into the archives to see what people were up to in Scarborough in the 1990s.

Cayton School's production of Gilbert and Sullivan's production of the Mikado in June 1996 starred pupils, Kelsey Hastie (behind bars) and Amy Symons, two of the Three Little Maids, and the three policemen, left to right, Jamie Beswick, Ryan Jackson, and Paul Russell.

1. Mikado production wows audiences

These three new teachers were about to take on their new roles at Barrowcliff School back in September 1994. Pictured, left to right, Elaine Mussett, Sue Pearson and Hazel Wray.

2. New teachers at Barrowcliff School

Commandeering the appropriate transport to set off for the forthcoming production of South Pacific in May 1993 were some of the cast of the Scarborough and District Light Opera Society. From left Derek Owen, Rick Green, Marian Maughan, Dave Nicholson, Caroline Shaw, James Maughan, and Roger Maughan.

3. Off to see South Pacific

In April 1994 YMCA gymnasts Debbie Taylor, centre left, and Lisa Senior, centre right, had passed their coaching exams. They are pictured with some of the younger members of their squad.

4. Gymnasts pass coaching exams

