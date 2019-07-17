90s nostalgia in Scarborough - see who's on these pictures
We take our latest delve into the archives to see what people were up to in Scarborough in the 1990s.
See if you can spot yourself or your friends!
1. Mikado production wows audiences
Cayton School's production of Gilbert and Sullivan's production of the Mikado in June 1996 starred pupils, Kelsey Hastie (behind bars) and Amy Symons, two of the Three Little Maids, and the three policemen, left to right, Jamie Beswick, Ryan Jackson, and Paul Russell.
Commandeering the appropriate transport to set off for the forthcoming production of South Pacific in May 1993 were some of the cast of the Scarborough and District Light Opera Society. From left Derek Owen, Rick Green, Marian Maughan, Dave Nicholson, Caroline Shaw, James Maughan, and Roger Maughan.