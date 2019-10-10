Northstead Junior School teacher Elaine Dunwell, top centre, and pupil Nataltie Woods, centre, organised a toiletries collection in shoeboxes to send to Croatia in March 1997. Pictured with their boxes are Jonathan Sleep, Emily Jones, Samantha Wilton and Craig Hugill.

90s nostalgia in Scarborough - take a trip back in time and see if you are on these photos

Cayton B's footballers, competing as Switzerland, emerged victorious in the Scarborough Evening News kids' Euro 96 tournament.

Other sports achievements celebrated in this week's nostalgia photos include a triumph for St Peter's School in a netball tournament.

At the Scout Gala in July 1997, held at Yorkshire Coast College, Daniel Carrington, left, is pictured about to "sponge" Bob Hewitt for charity.

1. Sponge Bob

At the Scout Gala in July 1997, held at Yorkshire Coast College, Daniel Carrington, left, is pictured about to "sponge" Bob Hewitt for charity.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Pictured at the finals of the Scarborough Evening News kids Euro 96 tournament in May 1996 is Scarborough Evening News sports editor Charles Place presenting the Euro 96 Trophy to Joe Greening, captain of Cayton B (Switzerland), with jubilant team members.

2. Swiss role in Euro 96 victory

Pictured at the finals of the Scarborough Evening News kids Euro 96 tournament in May 1996 is Scarborough Evening News sports editor Charles Place presenting the Euro 96 Trophy to Joe Greening, captain of Cayton B (Switzerland), with jubilant team members.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
In February 1992 headmaster of Friarage School John Oldfield showed off his skipping skills as he took pupils Jennifer Sisson, left, and Lisa Hepton for a skipping lesson, with the help of twins, left Michael and David Bates.

3. Head skips

In February 1992 headmaster of Friarage School John Oldfield showed off his skipping skills as he took pupils Jennifer Sisson, left, and Lisa Hepton for a skipping lesson, with the help of twins, left Michael and David Bates.
ugc
Buy a Photo
A victorious St Peter's School netball team are pictured with their winning shield in March 1995. From left, back, Fional Brennan, Natalie Dalton, Hannah Connor, Emma Goddard and Rebecca Fox; front, left, Helen Stubbings, Joanne Garrity, Mary-Jane Alexander, Gemma Williams and teacher Colette Firth.

4. St Peter's net winners' shield

A victorious St Peter's School netball team are pictured with their winning shield in March 1995. From left, back, Fional Brennan, Natalie Dalton, Hannah Connor, Emma Goddard and Rebecca Fox; front, left, Helen Stubbings, Joanne Garrity, Mary-Jane Alexander, Gemma Williams and teacher Colette Firth.
ugc
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2