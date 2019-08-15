BBC Scarborough comedy to premiere in North Yorkshire resort - here's how to get tickets

A new BBC One comedy set in Scarborough is to have its world premiere in the town.

Written and directed by Benidorm creator Derren Litten, Scarborough was filmed in the North Yorkshire seaside town and follows the lives of a handful of residents, who are bonded by family, friendship and their love of karaoke.

Jason Manford. Photo by Tim Richardson.

Comedian Jason Manford and former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley lead the cast of the six-part series, alongside Stephanie Cole (Still Open All Hours), Steve Edge (Benidorm) and Maggie Ollerenshaw (Last of the Summer Wine).

The first two episodes of Scarborough will be shown for the first time at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough on Thursday September 5.

There will be matinee (2.30pm) and evening (7.15pm) screenings, both followed by a Q&A with series creator Derren Litten, chaired by BBC Look North’s Peter Levy.

Cast members from the show will also join the Q&A after the evening screening.

The title screen for Scarborough. Credit: BBC.

Tickets are available to members of the public through a ballot.

Derren Litten, writer and director of Scarborough, said: “I am so excited the good people of Scarborough are going to have the chance to see our new show first.

"It’s a world exclusive and just a little thank you from us for letting us film in your beautiful town.”

In Scarborough, Mike and Karen are nearly-40-somethings who are giving their relationship another go five years after they split.

The two were always meant to be together, but Mike’s ambition to become a professional singer meant he was never at home.

Now in his late 30s, Mike has realised what is actually important to him and he has given up life on the road to go back to Scarborough and give their relationship another try.

Scarborough is a BBC Studios comedy production for BBC One, directed by Derren Litten and produced by Gill Isles.

The ticket ballot will close at 10pm on Sunday August 18, and people can apply for a maximum of two tickets. They will be allocated through a random draw.

For more information and to enter the ticket ballot for the premiere, go to: http://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/scarborough_5sept19