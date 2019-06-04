Crowd gathers after Scarborough hit by 1941 blitz - picture

A crowd gathers outside the Queen’s Hotel, on North Marine Road, to view the damage after Scarborough’s own ‘Blitz’ on the night of 18/19 March 1941.

The frontage was so severely blasted that it was never repaired and it was demolished in 1948.

The hotel, the first of its kind on the north side of town, was finished and put up for sale in 1848.

Reprints of these pictures from the Max Payne collection can be ordered with proceeds goving to local charities.

