Grand design in Scarborough was a nod to Queen Victoria

Scarborough’s iconic Grand Hotel stands majestically in this image of South Bay.

To the left of the picture is the Spa footbridge and below the hotel is the Grand Skating Rink and to the right is the Olympia Picture Palace.

The Grand Hotel was constructed in a V-shape as a nod to Queen Victoria, and had four domed towers representing the seasons, 12 floors on the seaward side for the months of the year, 52 chimneys for the weeks and 365 bedrooms for the days.

