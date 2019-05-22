How Scarborough North Bay looked before Royal Albert Drive was built

This is a view of Scarborough’s North Bay before the construction of Royal Albert Drive in the late 1880s and opened in 1890.

The carriage road eventually linked up Peasholm Gap with the area in the foreground of the picture which shows the entrance to North Bay Pier at the bottom of Albert Road commonly known as Chain Hill.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.

