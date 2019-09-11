In pictures: 90s life in Scarborough - see if you are featured here
From builders passing on their top tips to school children, to Hansel and Gretel in panto, here are some more memories from Scarborough life in the 1990s.
1. Top tips for young builders
Children at Overdale School were getting top tips for their building project from builders working on their new classroom extension in February 1997. Paul Hare, of Ken Webster Builders, right, and Mike Holmes from Arran Roofing are with infants Richard Cassidy, left, Laim Brice, Kimberley Jordan, and Sammy Popovitsch.
University College first year students embarked on a traffic survey - by video, in May 1994. Pictured left to right are Catheryn Stead, Adele Kerr, Kathy Goodwin and Nikki Spence who was monitoring the traffic.
Racing their hearts out at the National Scout Car Races in July 1995 was Scarborough's 'Heart Strainer' number 49 driven by Michael Pennock, from 49th Eastfield Scouts, battling for pole position with car number 54 from 1st Bilton Scouts, Wolverhampton.
Back in October 1995 Scarborough College's own baywatch team of lifeguards sprinted into action to help casualty John Crabtree. From left teacher Sue Roberts, and pupils Matthieu Crews, Charlotte Kirkham, Vicky Pratt, and James Crabtree.