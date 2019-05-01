Locksmith, plumber, undertaker - just a few strings to the bow of Scalby character Enos Thompson

This old image is of a former well known character in the village of Scalby called Enos Thompson.

Before his death he advertised himself as a Jack-of-all-Trades and listed his talents as follows: sexton, joiner, builder and undertaker, painter and grainer, whitewasher and paperhanger, plumber and glazier, whitesmith, locksmith, gasfitter and bellbanger, carver, gilder, picture frame maker, watch and clock repairer, wheelwright etc.

The advertisement goes on to state that he begs to inform the clergy, gentry and inhabitants of Scalby and neighbourhood that he has considerable experience in the above branches of business and would be glad to receive any orders entrusted to his care.

For reprints telephone 0330 1230203 and quote reference number YRN-190423-151331050.