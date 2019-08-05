Over 50 entries for the North York Moors National Park’s first Art Award

The works of art have gone on display as part of a brand new competition to celebrate the iconic landscapes and cultural heritage of the North York Moors.

Organised by the Inspired by… gallery in partnership with charity the North York Moors National Park Trust, the finalists’ exhibition is on display at the Inspired by… gallery, at The Moors National Park Centre, Danby, until Monday 2 September.

Sleepwalking to Byland Abbey

Visitors are also encouraged to select their own favourite work of art ahead of the official award ceremony on 23 August.

Sally Ann Smith, Gallery Curator and Events Manager Co-ordinator at the Inspired by… gallery said:

“We’ve been incredibly impressed by some of the entries to our first ever Art Award and we’re delighted to have such an eclectic and vibrant selection on display. What’s most noticeable is the remarkable diversity in the way different artists have interpreted the competition brief, producing everything from very traditional works to the extremely modernistic.”

The exhibition, entitled ‘Landscapes of the Heart and Mind’, features more than 50 pieces selected by the official panel of judges:

Roulston Scar

- Helen Welford - Assistant Curator at the Middlesbrough Institute of Modern Art

- Stuart Cameron - Director of Crescent Arts, Scarborough

- Alan Hunt - World renowned professional artist

- Fiona Duncan - Art Appreciator

Sally Ann Smith continued: “While many of the artists hail from Yorkshire, entries have come from far and wide, including Somerset, Kent and even the Netherlands. It really brings home the fact that the landscapes and scenery of the North York Moors hold a special place in the heart of people from far beyond the boundaries of the National Park.

“So pleased are we with the entries that we have decided to hold a second exhibition in 2020, showcasing more works from those artists who have particularly impressed on this occasion.”

Members of public visiting the exhibition before 23 August are able to vote for their favourite piece, with the winner of this ‘people’s choice’ category receiving £250. A first and second prize of £500 and £250 will be awarded by the judging panel, and a final prize of £250 will be presented by official supporters of Inspired by… gallery. All works of art in the exhibition are for sale.

For further information, please visit www.northyorkmoorstrust.uk.