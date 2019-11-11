Guides celebrate centenary

PHOTOS: Scarborough Guides celebrate centenary

The 2nd Scarborough (Westborough) Guides celebrated its 100th anniversary on Friday.

By Jade McElwee
Monday, 11th November 2019, 1:53 pm
Updated Monday, 11th November 2019, 1:54 pm

To mark the occasion, the group held a coffee morning on Saturday at Westborough Methodist Church which brought together past and present members. Around 50 people enjoyed coffee, tea, cakes, special 100 year games and reminisced at old log books and photos of Guides from the 1940s onwards which were on display. Unit Leader Fiona Kemp said the 100th anniversary celebrations went “really well”. “It was nice to listen to different people’s stories and experiences from the past,” she added. An ex-Guide, who now lives in Gloucestershire, also attended the event bringing along memorabilia, uniforms and badges from 1957.

1. Guides celebrate centenary

First Baden Powell Trefoil awarded 1983

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Guides celebrate centenary

Guides Teo and Stefi Baltatu read some history about guiding . Picture by Richard Ponter

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Guides celebrate centenary

Westborough Guides at Camp 1948.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Guides celebrate centenary

A couple of the uniforms on display. Picture by Richard Ponter

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4