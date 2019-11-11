PHOTOS: Scarborough Guides celebrate centenary

To mark the occasion, the group held a coffee morning on Saturday at Westborough Methodist Church which brought together past and present members. Around 50 people enjoyed coffee, tea, cakes, special 100 year games and reminisced at old log books and photos of Guides from the 1940s onwards which were on display. Unit Leader Fiona Kemp said the 100th anniversary celebrations went “really well”. “It was nice to listen to different people’s stories and experiences from the past,” she added. An ex-Guide, who now lives in Gloucestershire, also attended the event bringing along memorabilia, uniforms and badges from 1957.