Prom night in Scarborough - see if you were on one of these 12 photos With this year's Scarborough proms ready to take place over the next few weeks, we take a trip down memory lane, back to prom night in 2010. Are you or your friends on these pictures? 1. Proms - St Augustine's Portian Dalton (L), Jenny Malone, and Beth Velosa 2. Proms - St Augustine's Hayley Jarrett (L), Emma Firth, Elisa-Marie Meynell and Sommer Smith. 3. Proms - St Augustine's These friends enjoyed arriving in a classic MGB. 4. Proms - St Augustine's Pupils set off to their prom by open top bus.