Prom night in Scarborough - see if you were on one of these 12 photos

Are you or your friends on these pictures?

1. Proms - St Augustine's Portian Dalton (L), Jenny Malone, and Beth Velosa jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Proms - St Augustine's Hayley Jarrett (L), Emma Firth, Elisa-Marie Meynell and Sommer Smith. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Proms - St Augustine's These friends enjoyed arriving in a classic MGB. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Proms - St Augustine's Pupils set off to their prom by open top bus. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more