A group of friends make their entrance for the evening.

Prom night in Scarborough - see if you were on one of these 12 photos

With this year's Scarborough proms ready to take place over the next few weeks, we take a trip down memory lane, back to prom night in 2010.

Are you or your friends on these pictures?

Portian Dalton (L), Jenny Malone, and Beth Velosa

1. Proms - St Augustine's

Hayley Jarrett (L), Emma Firth, Elisa-Marie Meynell and Sommer Smith.

2. Proms - St Augustine's

These friends enjoyed arriving in a classic MGB.

3. Proms - St Augustine's

Pupils set off to their prom by open top bus.

4. Proms - St Augustine's

