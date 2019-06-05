Party-goers arrived in a stretch limo.

Prom night in Scarborough - see if you were on these pictures from 2011

With this year's Scarborough proms ready to take place over the next few weeks, we take a trip down memory lane, back to prom night in 2011.

Are you or your friends on these photos?

Steph Daglish was looking stunning on the night.

1. Proms 2011 - Pindar

Steph Daglish was looking stunning on the night.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Levi Towell, left, Adam Robertshaw, Jack Laing and Dan Hupston were all up for the prom.

2. Proms 2011 - Pindar

Levi Towell, left, Adam Robertshaw, Jack Laing and Dan Hupston were all up for the prom.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Left to right: Curtis Foreman, Joe D'Angelo, Sam Lindley, Connor Lawlor-Mahon, Michael Bamforth and Henry Halkyrad.

3. Proms 2011 - Pindar

Left to right: Curtis Foreman, Joe D'Angelo, Sam Lindley, Connor Lawlor-Mahon, Michael Bamforth and Henry Halkyrad.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Making a dash in the rain after arriving by an Army Jeep were Bethany Singh and Stacie Hull

4. Proms 2011 - Pindar

Making a dash in the rain after arriving by an Army Jeep were Bethany Singh and Stacie Hull
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3