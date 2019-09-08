Railway’s Steam Gala ‘bigger and better’ this year

North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) is preparing for an annual celebration of steam this month.

Back by popular demand and bigger and better than ever, the NYMR’s Annual Steam Gala returns with more than 15 legendary locomotives, plus more railway themed activities than ever before.

The much-anticipated event runs from Thursday 26 to Sunday 29 September.

During the four-day celebration of steam visitors can view NYMR’s guest engines including: 6990 Witherslack Hall, GWR 6000 Class 6023 King Edward II – from Didcot Railway Centre, and the much-loved Union of South Africa.

For the first time in the Annual Steam Gala’s history North Eastern Locomotive Preservation Group (NELPG) will be taking over the event on Thursday, September 26, with a celebration of its locomotives, drivers and cleaners.

Highlights include: K1 Locomotive 62005, Lambton Colliery No. 29 and LNER Q6 No. 63395 – one of the few remaining Q6 workhorses to survive right up to the end of steam.

A NYMR spokesman said: “Visitors can marvel at heritage engines and enjoy a host of exciting events along the 18 miles of breathtaking countryside from Grosmont to Whitby, taking in the world-famous North York Moors National Park along the way.

“Levisham and Goathland Stations will host the Annual Steam Gala Beer Festival and families can enjoy Peter’s Railway – Young Engineer’s Centre at Pickering, an interactive exhibition for children which brings to life engineering and science through storytelling.”

Chris Price, General Manager at NYMR, said: “NELPG was formed in 1966 to preserve examples of the last two remaining classes of North Eastern Railway freight locomotives which were then still operating. This was successfully achieved and the locomotives were restored by the charity’s volunteers before they went to the NYMR where they continue to operate.”