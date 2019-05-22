Looking glamorous arriving for the school prom.

Remembering the Scarborough school proms of 2008

With this year's Scarborough proms ready to take place over the next couple of months, we take a trip down memory lane back, to prom night in 2008.

Can you see anyone you recognise?

Matt Williams, Rich Smalley, Dan Woolley, Kaine Waterson.

1. Graham School

Stacey Leng, David Atkinson, Gemma Deeley, Jamie-Lee Smythe.

2. Graham School

Rebecca Boag, Natalie Couch, Emily Fewster, Rachael Malton, Ellen Campbell.

3. Graham School

Jared Thorpe, Harry Loy, Charlie Swainston, Richard Plummer, Danny Hart, Liam Hewitt, Oliver Ritchie, Matthew Hartley, Chris Malthouse.

4. Scalby School

