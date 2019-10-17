Scarborough 90s nostalgia - see the day these school pupils got married!

A wedding re-enactment at St Martin's Church of England Primary School in April 1997 saw pupils Jessica Pickard and Luke Scarborough 'tie the knot'.

Local poet Peter Morgan is pictured (foreground) in February 1996 during a poetry and literature workshop at Scalby School with Year 7LC. The workshop was organised by English faculty teacher Judith Bolmer, far right, for WH Smith's Poets in Schools scheme.

Hunmanby Manor School pupils, left to right, Sophie Raw and Sarah Scott, get into the spirit of the Vikings as part of a school project in February 1997.

A spaceman, played by Dale Williamson, makes an appearance in the YMCA pantomime Hansel and Gretel in December 1991. He is pictured with the chorus, back from left, Matthew Simpson, Georgina Fisher, Daniel Glaves, Sam Bangert, Rebecca Sellers; front from left, Joanne Bruce, Ellen Lacey, Anne Marie Sadler, Lucy Sadler, Elizabeth Kane, Carly Flinton.

St Augustine's School pupils started to make a wildlife area by tree planting, with the help of members of the Scarborough Conservation Volunteers back in December 1996. Pictured digging in are pupils Ben Kirkby, left, and Chris Crawford.

Pindar School election candidates, front left, Kelly Dove, Liberal Democrat, Oliver Gates, Conservative, and Joanna Richardson, Labour, agree to differ while their supporters, back left, Lucy Madill, Wayne Buglass and Tom Duckworth look on in April 1997.