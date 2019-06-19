Scarborough 90s retro pictures - see who's featured on these!
This week, we go back to the 1990s to see what people in Scarborough were getting up to.
See if you can spot yourself or your friends on these pictures.
1. Top award for writing skills
Raincliffe School girl Kim Green received a top award in November 1995 after writing an essay on the North York Moors. She is pictured receiving her award from school governors John Bennett and Joan Briggs.
Launching the SEN road safety stickers at Gladstone Road Junior School are TC Frank Godber, with SEN reporter Catherine Cunningham, back left, and Clare Dobson, back right, from SEN newspaper sales, with some of the pupils from the school, back in February 1997.
Marks & Spencer presented a cheque to Newby School for the schools new library in October 1997. From left, M&S training coordinator Brenda Wood, Sarah Lewis, headteacher Christine Hanby, John Cook; front, Andrew Cook, Rachel McCormack.