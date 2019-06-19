The Gladstone Road Junior School centenary took place in January 1990. Pupils are pictured with former pupil Alf Pottage.

Scarborough 90s retro pictures - see who's featured on these!

This week, we go back to the 1990s to see what people in Scarborough were getting up to.

See if you can spot yourself or your friends on these pictures.

Raincliffe School girl Kim Green received a top award in November 1995 after writing an essay on the North York Moors. She is pictured receiving her award from school governors John Bennett and Joan Briggs.

1. Top award for writing skills

Raincliffe School girl Kim Green received a top award in November 1995 after writing an essay on the North York Moors. She is pictured receiving her award from school governors John Bennett and Joan Briggs.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Launching the SEN road safety stickers at Gladstone Road Junior School are TC Frank Godber, with SEN reporter Catherine Cunningham, back left, and Clare Dobson, back right, from SEN newspaper sales, with some of the pupils from the school, back in February 1997.

2. Road safety campaign on track

Launching the SEN road safety stickers at Gladstone Road Junior School are TC Frank Godber, with SEN reporter Catherine Cunningham, back left, and Clare Dobson, back right, from SEN newspaper sales, with some of the pupils from the school, back in February 1997.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
At the Scarborough Sixth Form College open evening in January 1997, Kate Risker, left, tries out a heart monitor, with Sarah Potter conducting the experiment.

3. Getting to the heart of the matter

At the Scarborough Sixth Form College open evening in January 1997, Kate Risker, left, tries out a heart monitor, with Sarah Potter conducting the experiment.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Marks & Spencer presented a cheque to Newby School for the schools new library in October 1997. From left, M&S training coordinator Brenda Wood, Sarah Lewis, headteacher Christine Hanby, John Cook; front, Andrew Cook, Rachel McCormack.

4. New chapter for library

Marks & Spencer presented a cheque to Newby School for the schools new library in October 1997. From left, M&S training coordinator Brenda Wood, Sarah Lewis, headteacher Christine Hanby, John Cook; front, Andrew Cook, Rachel McCormack.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2