Scarborough 90s retro pictures - see who's featured on these photos

Back in July 1997 European Day had arrived at Filey School with staff and pupils all getting in the Euro spirit. Pictured left to right are Kim Reed, Katie Flemming and Gemma Kennedy doing the Euro quick step.

Cayton Parish Council chairman Ros Hindley awarded prizes to Cayton School bonfire poster competition winners in October 1997. Back, Natalie Rowe, Kayleigh Swales, Philip Brown, David Farah, Carl Jones; front, Stephen Gandolfi, Thomas Sutton, Bobi Jack, Nicola Gillat.

1. Bonfire posters create hot competition

Hertford Vale County Primary rounders team are pictured in 1997, back left to right, Lucy Spencer, Hannah Monkman, Lauren Flinton, Simon Bates, Thomas Kettlewell; front Rebecca Pratt, Jamie Thistleton, Daniel Rose, Robert Ogilvy.

2. Team does the rounds

Friarage School pupil Chloe Richland was presented with her gifts from Midland Bank Youth Officer Rosemary Jackson after taking part in a Midland Bank quiz in June 1997.

3. Laughing all the way to the bank

Head of Hackness School, Mrs Helen Leng, is pictured with some of the pupils and the new computer in March 1997. 'Left to right, Eleanor Davies, Rebecca Backhouse, Victoria Farey and Ruth Sleightholme.

4. Pupils processing new computer

