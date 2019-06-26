Scarborough 90s retro pictures - see who's featured on these photos
We go back to the 1990s again to see what people in Scarborough were getting up to.
See if you can spot anyone you know.
1. Bonfire posters create hot competition
Cayton Parish Council chairman Ros Hindley awarded prizes to Cayton School bonfire poster competition winners in October 1997. Back, Natalie Rowe, Kayleigh Swales, Philip Brown, David Farah, Carl Jones; front, Stephen Gandolfi, Thomas Sutton, Bobi Jack, Nicola Gillat.
Hertford Vale County Primary rounders team are pictured in 1997, back left to right, Lucy Spencer, Hannah Monkman, Lauren Flinton, Simon Bates, Thomas Kettlewell; front Rebecca Pratt, Jamie Thistleton, Daniel Rose, Robert Ogilvy.
Head of Hackness School, Mrs Helen Leng, is pictured with some of the pupils and the new computer in March 1997. 'Left to right, Eleanor Davies, Rebecca Backhouse, Victoria Farey and Ruth Sleightholme.