Taking a break from the hoopla at Filey Junior School's Infants Sports Day in July, 1997, are, left to right, Daniel Hudson, Stacey Maud and Zoe Spriggs.

Scarborough 90s retro pictures - see who's featured this week!

From winning gymnastics teams to drama workshops, here's our latest flashback to see what Scarborough area students were up to in the 1990s.

See if you or your friends are featured here! And let us know your memories.

At Barrowcliff School's open evening Ruth Elliott, centre, donned headphones to listen to an early learning programme with children George Elliott who was in the reception class, and Year 2 pupil Lisa Elliott back in October, 1995.

1. School hosts open evening

Miss Scarborough Evening News Tamara Harwood and Yorkshire Coast College principal Stan Dey were hoping for some sponsorship support for the college's fashion venture in June, 1992.

2. Dedicated followers of fashion

Filey School's summer fair about to get under way in July 1997. Pictured are Jill Eland and Fiona Wright having a go at the electrical wire buzzer.

3. We're buzzing!

Children at Hunmanby Primary School had been kept busy working on various projects back in April, 1997. Pictured are Christopher Allerston and Gemma Jordan putting the finishing touches to their own projects on the Hot and Cold Elements.

4. Exposed to the elements

