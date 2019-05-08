Scarborough 90s retro pictures - see who's featured this week!
From winning gymnastics teams to drama workshops, here's our latest flashback to see what Scarborough area students were up to in the 1990s.
See if you or your friends are featured here! And let us know your memories.
1. School hosts open evening
At Barrowcliff School's open evening Ruth Elliott, centre, donned headphones to listen to an early learning programme with children George Elliott who was in the reception class, and Year 2 pupil Lisa Elliott back in October, 1995.
Children at Hunmanby Primary School had been kept busy working on various projects back in April, 1997. Pictured are Christopher Allerston and Gemma Jordan putting the finishing touches to their own projects on the Hot and Cold Elements.