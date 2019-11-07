Scarborough in the 90s - see who's featured on these photos

1 . Teams are all kitted out

East Ayton School's two football teams and netball team received new strips in November 1996. Pictured handing over the new strips are, left to right, Michael Padgham, from St Cecilia's on Stepney Road, Ian Rhodes, whose daughter plays for the netball team, and Howard from Filey's Travel Shop, with team captains, Joseph Tomlinson, left, Katie Neary, George Coopland.

