Scarborough in the 90s - see who's featured on these photos

1. Teams are all kitted out
East Ayton School's two football teams and netball team received new strips in November 1996. Pictured handing over the new strips are, left to right, Michael Padgham, from St Cecilia's on Stepney Road, Ian Rhodes, whose daughter plays for the netball team, and Howard from Filey's Travel Shop, with team captains, Joseph Tomlinson, left, Katie Neary, George Coopland.
2. Wanted: for five years' hard labour
At a Graham School opening evening in November 1995 Felicity Power, left, found herself on a wanted poster with a little help from video camera operator Jessica Holmes.
3. Sister act - girls win jazz dancer awards
Sisters Stephanie MacDonald, right, and Hannah MacDonald won both the junior and senior Jazz Dancer of the Year awards at the YMCA back in October 1993.
4. New production creates a buzz
Hinderwell School were about to put on a new production back in April 1997. Pictured just buzzing around are the Bees, left to right, back, Daniel Chaplin, Maija Brown, Gareth Williams, Craig Finch, and George Prew; front, Sangita Emad, Elizabeth Birley, Andrew Sygrove, and Sophie Hill.
