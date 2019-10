This photo from the air of Scarborough Castle and the headland is the latest in our weekly pictures from the Max Payne collection

Can anyone put a date on this photo?

Email us at newsdesk@jpimedia.co.uk if you can add more details about the photo.

Reprints of pictures from the collection can be ordered.

Call 0330 1230203 and quote reference number YRN-190913-114252050.