Scarborough retro pictures - see if you are on these images from the 1990s

We take our latest trip down memory lane to see what else you were up to in the 90s - see if you are featured!

1. Table tennis stars jump for joy Jumping for joy are Gladstone Road School table tennis team after winning the area title in January, 1997. Pictured left to right, James Wiley, Neil Fryirs, Tim Penrose, and David Hutchinson. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Scalby crowned rounders champions Scalby School under-12s rounders team winners in July, 1995. Pictured left to right, back row, Samira Pashnehtala, Bernadette Ireland, Carly Sullivan, Amy Tamblin, and Zoe Feather, with front row, left to right, Cara Hayes, Anne Roberts, Kara Johnson, Becky Brown, and Lucy Clayton. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. College students' bear necessities Yorkshire Coast College drama students in the middle of a dress rehearsal for The Jungle Book gather round for a photo back in December, 1996. This was their first production in the former Stephen Joseph Theatre in the Round at the Westwood campus. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Children give helping hand at supermarket Overdale School were on an educational visit to Morrisons in February, 1996. Helping out in the warehouse are, left to right, Lindsay Murphy, Natalie Lamb, Mark Jackson and Sarah Sedman. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more