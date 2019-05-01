Hinderwell School took part in a Viking Day in February, 1997. Cooking and spinning in their Viking homestead are pupils, from left, Sarah Atkinson, Antonella Musscaddini, and Maija Brown.

Scarborough retro pictures - see if you are on these images from the 1990s

Pupils are pictured cooking and spinning in their Viking homestead as part of a school event in Scarborough 22 years ago.

We take our latest trip down memory lane to see what else you were up to in the 90s - see if you are featured!

Jumping for joy are Gladstone Road School table tennis team after winning the area title in January, 1997. Pictured left to right, James Wiley, Neil Fryirs, Tim Penrose, and David Hutchinson.

1. Table tennis stars jump for joy

Scalby School under-12s rounders team winners in July, 1995. Pictured left to right, back row, Samira Pashnehtala, Bernadette Ireland, Carly Sullivan, Amy Tamblin, and Zoe Feather, with front row, left to right, Cara Hayes, Anne Roberts, Kara Johnson, Becky Brown, and Lucy Clayton.

2. Scalby crowned rounders champions

Yorkshire Coast College drama students in the middle of a dress rehearsal for The Jungle Book gather round for a photo back in December, 1996. This was their first production in the former Stephen Joseph Theatre in the Round at the Westwood campus.

3. College students' bear necessities

Overdale School were on an educational visit to Morrisons in February, 1996. Helping out in the warehouse are, left to right, Lindsay Murphy, Natalie Lamb, Mark Jackson and Sarah Sedman.

4. Children give helping hand at supermarket

