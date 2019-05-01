Scarborough retro pictures - see if you are on these images from the 1990s

Scalby School under-12s rounders team winners in July, 1995. Pictured left to right, back row, Samira Pashnehtala, Bernadette Ireland, Carly Sullivan, Amy Tamblin, and Zoe Feather, with front row, left to right, Cara Hayes, Anne Roberts, Kara Johnson, Becky Brown, and Lucy Clayton.
Yorkshire Coast College drama students in the middle of a dress rehearsal for The Jungle Book gather round for a photo back in December, 1996. This was their first production in the former Stephen Joseph Theatre in the Round at the Westwood campus.