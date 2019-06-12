Scarborough’s 40-acre lake and swamp became a popular tourist amenity

Scarborough Mere pictured in the 1920s was well established as a popular tourist amenity.

At what was once a 40-acre lake and swamp, the council landscaped the site and, in 1913, fitted out a small fleet of rowing boats and canoes for public hire.

They also built a landing stage and cafe on the northern edge of the lake.

Reprints of pictures from the Max Payne collection can be ordered with proceeds goving to local charities.

