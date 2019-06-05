Scarborough’s landmarks past and present to be compared in new library project

A creative project hosted by North Yorkshire libraries will take a new look at the past and present of some of the county’s landmarks.

The libraries service has been awarded a grant of £5,000 by Libraries Connected Yorkshire and Humber to fund a project entitled Then and Now.

Library staff and volunteers at Scarborough library will work with people in their communities during autumn to identify significant locations and landmarks in their areas, take photographs of them and compare these with old images of the locations held in the library’s historical photographic collections.

Working with a digital artist, they will edit their images using software at the library. The project will culminate in a celebratory public photographic exhibition at each of the participating libraries, which also include Skipton and Selby, in spring next year.

The libraries service will work with different groups in the various locations on the project, which aims to help participants to develop creative and digital skills, as well as encourage a sense of pride and belonging in their community.

County Cllr Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: “Then and Now is an ideal theme for our libraries.

“They are forward-looking and at the centre of today’s communities, but are also repositories of a wealth of local history and ideal places for people to come together to listen to stories and join discussions about what made us and the places we live what they are today.

“We want to encourage people who don’t usually do so to use the libraries’ digital services and collections of old photographs.

“Libraries offer so much more than they used to and we are always looking for innovative ways of engaging new audiences.

“The project will support the council’s aims of encouraging people to develop a sense of pride in their locality by bringing them together to understand and celebrate their community’s rich history and diversity.”

Libraries Connected (formerly the Society of Chief Librarians) is a charity and membership organisation supporting libraries in England.

It is part-funded by Arts Council England to provide support to libraries.