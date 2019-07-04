Scarborough sports day retro pictures - see who's featured on these photos
Local school children are busy taking part in school sports days as the summer term nears its conclusion.
We've turned back the clock to 2008 to look at these old sports day pictures - are you on them?
1. Sports day 2008: Scarborough College juniors
A race for the line!
2. Sports day 2008: Scarborough College juniors
Fun in the throwing events.
3. Sports day 2008: Malton School
Seconds away from glory
4. Sports day 2008: Malton School
Little to separate the runners.
