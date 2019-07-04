Cheering on the sprinters.

Scarborough sports day retro pictures - see who's featured on these photos

Local school children are busy taking part in school sports days as the summer term nears its conclusion.

We've turned back the clock to 2008 to look at these old sports day pictures - are you on them?

A race for the line!

1. Sports day 2008: Scarborough College juniors

Fun in the throwing events.

2. Sports day 2008: Scarborough College juniors

Seconds away from glory

3. Sports day 2008: Malton School

Little to separate the runners.

4. Sports day 2008: Malton School

