Scarborough worshippers dressed in their Sunday best in this retro photo

Worshippers in their Sunday best are seen filing out of Westborough Methodist Church in this early 20th Century image.

The impressive Corinthian-columned church originally named Westborough Wesleyan Chapel had its foundation stone laid in November 1860.

The chapel was opened for worship by the Rev John Rattenbury, President of the Wesleyan Conference in April 1862, although the chapel was not actually registered with the authorities for public worship until July 1868.

