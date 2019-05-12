Staithes in North Yorkshire named one of Britain's most beautiful seaside villages

The fishing village of Staithes has been named one of the most attractive coastal spots in Britain.

The Telegraph has included the picturesque destination near Whitby in a list of the top 20 most beautiful seaside villages in the country.

Staithes

The newspaper cited Staithes' links to Captain Cook - who was a grocer's apprentice in the village before moving to Whitby and going to sea - its artistic pedigree and thriving local seafood scene as reasons for its inclusion in the list.

Staithes was once home to 80 fishing boats, although the fleet has now dwindled to a few part-time vessels. Fishermen historically used small boats called cobles.

Traditions are still going strong in the village, despite an influx of holiday home owners - there is still active participation in the fishermen's choir and of service in the RNLI lifeboat crew. One maker of the classic 'Staithes bonnets' remains in business.

The village has also become known as an artists' colony - a group of around 30 resident painters known as the Northern Impressionists put the area on the map and their legacy is still celebrated today.