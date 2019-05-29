The days when Monkey Island was a popular playground in Scarborough

This week’s picture from the Max Payne Collection shows a view of the North Bay with an undeveloped Scalby Mills in the foreground.

The island on the right was known as Monkey Island and was a popular playground for many generations.

The island was flattened when the sea wall and promenade were extended to northwards to Scalby Beck.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.

Reprints can be ordered with proceeds goving to local charities.

Telephone 0330 1230203 and quote reference number YRN-190522-102450050.