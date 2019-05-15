St Augustines School prom, at the Spa. From left: Joe Stephenson, Poppy Stanley, Claire Demmon, Jenny MacKenzie, Natalie Keech, Hannah Couch and Rob Harvey

These pictures will take you back to Scarborough schools prom night

With this year's Scarborough proms ready to take place over the next couple of months, we take a trip down memory lane back, to prom night in 2009.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Ged Taylor and his friends arrive by stretch limo.

1. St Augustine's

Ged Taylor and his friends arrive by stretch limo.
0
Buy a Photo
Ged Taylor(4th left) and his friends arrive by stretch limo... from left, Alice Greenwood-Wilson, Rachel Sharp, Alex Wright, (Ged Taylor), Heidi Walker, Lydia Abraham, Ruth Kitchen, and Ryan Ward

2. St Augustine's

Ged Taylor(4th left) and his friends arrive by stretch limo... from left, Alice Greenwood-Wilson, Rachel Sharp, Alex Wright, (Ged Taylor), Heidi Walker, Lydia Abraham, Ruth Kitchen, and Ryan Ward
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
John-Paul Zegstroo arrived in an open top Audi TT sports car.

3. St Augustine's

John-Paul Zegstroo arrived in an open top Audi TT sports car.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Scalby School prom night at The Royal Hotel - looking forward to a great night.

4. Scalby School

Scalby School prom night at The Royal Hotel - looking forward to a great night.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3