These pictures will take you back to Scarborough schools prom night With this year's Scarborough proms ready to take place over the next couple of months, we take a trip down memory lane back, to prom night in 2009. Can you spot anyone you know? 1. St Augustine's Ged Taylor and his friends arrive by stretch limo. 0 Buy a Photo 2. St Augustine's Ged Taylor(4th left) and his friends arrive by stretch limo... from left, Alice Greenwood-Wilson, Rachel Sharp, Alex Wright, (Ged Taylor), Heidi Walker, Lydia Abraham, Ruth Kitchen, and Ryan Ward jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. St Augustine's John-Paul Zegstroo arrived in an open top Audi TT sports car. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Scalby School Scalby School prom night at The Royal Hotel - looking forward to a great night. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3