View from the Rosette Inn looking towards Scalby in Scarborough nostalgia photo

This week’s picture from the Max Payne collection shows a view down Scalby Road taken from the Rosette Inn looking towards Station Road, Scalby.

The old Newby Bridge over the Sea Cut can be seen far left before the road was straightened and a new bridge built.

The white gate in the centre of the picture is now the entrance to Danes Dyke.

Reprints of pictures from the Max Payne collection can be ordered with proceeds goving to local charities.

Telephone 0330 1230203 for copies and quote reference number YRN-191206-102946050.