Aaron Wilson keen to get Scarborough RUFC's home campaign off to winning start

Scarborough RUFC centre Aaron Wilson is looking forward to the first home league game of the North One East season against Percy Park on Saturday, 3pm kick-off.

He said:"It's a big game this weekend. We're all really looking forward to our first home game and hopefully plenty of fans turn up to cheer the lads on.

"We're missing a few players but hopefully the lads who come in can perform well."

Scarborough lost out 32-29 in their league opener at Cleckheaton and then claimed a superb 26-20 win at Kendal last weekend, with Wilson scoring the winning try.

He added: "We've played well but sloppy first-half displays have cost us. It's something we are looking to put right in training, there's always room for improvement."

Wilson is pleased with the newest recruit Henry Hocking.

He said: "He's had such a positive impact on the lads, he contributes and looks to get involved as much as possible."