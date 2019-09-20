Adam Lyth awarded testimonial year by Yorkshire CCC for 2020 season

Whitby's Adam Lyth has been awarded a testimonial year by Yorkshire CCC for the 2020 season.

The 31-year-old former Scarborough CC batsman, who has enjoyed a 22-year association with the White Rose, has played in 174 First-Class fixtures, amassing 10,634 runs, including 23 hundreds and passing the 50-mark on 57 occasions.

He averages 35.18 in List A cricket and 25.79 in T20, where he is the Club’s all-time leading run-scorer with 2,605.

Lyth made his first-team debut in May 2007 against Loughborough MCCU at Emerald Headingley and was an Ashes winner eight years later.

“I’m really proud to be given a testimonial at the club,” he told yorkshireccc.com.

“I started out at the club as an 11-year-old and to go right through the age-groups and play for the Academy on a weekend, then to go one step further and play in the 2nd XI, to make my first-team debut and to go on and have a successful career for Yorkshire; it’s incredible! At the end of all that, to be given a testimonial, it’s very pleasing and a huge honour for myself and my family.

“It was nice to tick that 10,000 run milestone off recently and I had a chat with Martyn Moxon and Andrew Gale at the start of the season and they informed me that they would reward me with a testimonial, which I’m over the moon with. I hope to have a successful testimonial year both on and off the field.”

Whitby-born Lyth has made 409 appearances for Yorkshire, and, after making his Test debut in 2015 against New Zealand at Lord’s he went on to make seven Test appearances. He scored his maiden Test hundred later that series at his home ground – Emerald Headingley.

The two-time County Championship winner reached 10,000 First-Class runs earlier this month, albeit in a losing cause at Taunton against Somerset. He is the 40th player to do so for the county and the first to have scored all his runs in the 21st century.

He was capped in August 2010 – cap number 168 – and has contributed increasingly with the ball, taking 57 wickets in total.

His record-breaking 161 off 73 balls against Northants in August 2012 was the highest ever score in English T20 cricket and the third highest in the world.

“Coming from Whitby, I always wanted to play for Yorkshire,” he added. “Hopefully, I can see out the rest of my career here. I’ve made some great friends and formed some great relationships. I feel like I’ve been really loyal to the Club and the Club have been really loyal to me, giving me contracts and this ticks it off really. I’m still quite young and hopefully I can repay them with plenty of runs.

“It has been a massive journey since I was a kid and I guess making my first-team debut all those years ago at Durham was a dream come true. Starting at 7-0 I never thought I would go on and score 10,000 First-Class runs for the club. It was only a few games after that, that I managed to get my first hundred at Trent Bridge, batting with Tim Bresnan.

"I’ve had a number of good seasons and a number of not so good seasons. 2010 was where I flourished really; I got 1509 runs in the season, won a few awards at the PCA. I guess my best years at the club were 2014-2015 when we went back-to-back in the Championship.

"Winning those titles was incredible. 2014 is probably some of the best cricket that we’ve played - the perfect season, massive first innings totals and bowl teams out twice.

“I didn’t play much in 2015 because I went on to play for England which was amazing and another dream come true. To experience those highs was incredible. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed playing every minute for the first-team and hopefully there are many more years to come.”