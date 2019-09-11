Aussie ace Fitzgerald shines as Filey win Hospital Cup final

Filey CC won the Hospital Cup
Aussie all-rounder Tom Fitzgerald was the star as Filey strolled to an eight-wicket win in Sunday’s Hospital Cup final against Scalby at a sun-drenched North Marine Road.

In-form Scalby right hander Ben Luntley top scored with 34 off 35 balls as his side posted 121-7 from their 20 overs, a total many observers felt was just below par.

Hospital Cup president Mick Blackborrow hands the trophy to Filey skipper David Brannan

Fitzgerald claimed impressive figures of 2-23 from his five overs, while Josh Dawson also picked up a brace.

Despite a good opening spell from Charlie Hopper (1-23) Aaron Howard led the reply with a fine 41 before falling to the miserly spin of Paul Hesp but Fitzgerald steered his side home with three balls remaining as he hit an unbeaten run a ball 52, including six glorious fours.

Hospital Cup president Mick Blackborrow presented the historic cup to Filey captain David Brannan and the player of the match award to a deserving Fitzgerald.

A cheque for £1,000, raised during the summer will be presented to Scarborough Hospital in the near future.

Aussie ace Tom Fitzgerald in action for Filey

Result: Filey 125-2 (Tom Fitzgerald 54no, Aaron Howard 41) beat Scalby 121-8 (Ben Luntley 34, Tom Fitzgerald 2-23, Josh Dawson 2-37) by 8 wickets.