Aussie prop Benny Blackall keen to impress for Scarborough RUFC

Aussie prop Benny Blackall insists he can’t wait to get into action after landing at Scarborough RUFC this week.

The 27-year-old trained with his new teammates for the first time this week and is ready and raring to go ahead of this weekend’s North One East clash against York at Silver Royd.

“I couldn’t be happier to be with Scarborough Rugby Club, the facilities are elite, I was blown away by the pitch, club rooms and gym,” said Blackall, 27.

“I haven’t heard if I’m playing against York yet, but I’d love to get on the park.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better bunch of lads and coaches, everyone has been unreal with helping me settle in.

“I trained on Tuesday and enjoyed it, but I’ve never been so cold in my life.”

This won’t be the tight-head prop’s first experience playing in Europe after a spell playing for Amstelvense in Holland.

Blackall added: “The move to Scarborough came about with me wanting to play overseas again as I played in Amsterdam a few years ago.

“I got in contact with the club and within two months I am in Scarborough.”