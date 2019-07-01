Author of Scarborough Cricket Festival book set for signing session during Surrey encounter at North Marine Road

The author of a publication about the Scarborough Cricket Festival will be on hand at North Marine Road on Monday to sign copies.

John Fuller has just released his new publication, Last of the Summer Wickets, and will be at North Marine Road today signing copies.

Fuller will be signing copies of the book at the lunch and tea intervals by the main entrance behind the Popular Bank.

Enjoy tales from the game and town that will surprise and delight, like the time the PA system picked up a funeral during play or when Derek Randall gave Sarfraz Nawaz a wire rubbish bin to aid his ability to field.

There are interviews with fans, players and coaches past and present and those who have been coming to Scarborough for up to 50 years.

Read Geoffrey Boycott’s last innings for Yorkshire in his own words, Ken Rutherford’s 317 in a day recalled by the man himself and Jason Gillespie on his favourite Festival memories.

Fuller travels to the coastal town to find the characters and stories, watch Yorkshire in action and tap into Scarborough’s enduring appeal.

Call 01274 735056 or visit http://www.gnbooks.co.uk to buy the book, which costs £9.99.