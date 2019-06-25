Beckett Divisions 3, 2 and 4: Ravenscar tail-enders grab dramatic one-wicket win at home to Folkton & Flixton 3rds

Ravenscar tail-enders Gerald Smith and Binooj Bhas kept their cool to steer the hosts to a one-wicket run in Scarborough Beckett League Division Three against Folkton & Flixton 3rds.

Charlie Colley hit 30 for Flixton as they made 126-8, veteran Will Warwick taking 3-25.

Jack Stephenson then bagged 4-24 as the visitors ripped through the Ravenscar line-up, only solid batting from Freddie Barker (27) and Babu Mathew (17) kept them in contention, the last pair of Smith and Bhas edging them home with two balls to spare.

Mulgrave 2nds remain top of the table thanks to their six-wicket win at basement club Heslerton 2nds.

Jordan Wharton, on loan from Sherburn 2nds, struck a cracking 102 for Heslerton as they posted 232-7, Matthew Pickard adding 26.

Luke Jackson bagged 4-36 for Mulgrave and then capped a superb day with 90 in reply as he and Chris Spenceley (83) helped them to the win.

Nawton Grange 2nds are still second after their 36-run home win against struggling Ganton 2nds.

The hosts made 178-8, Jon Moxon hitting 34 and Nathan Marwood 29, Liam Wood ending unbeaten on 25, while Dan Reardon took 3-36.

In reply Ganton were dismissed for 142, skipper Reardon top-scoring with 43, Sam Farrow taking 3-18.

Grosmont eased to an eight-wicket win at Malton & Old Malton 3rds thanks to 6-17 from Aran Liddle.

Muston won by nine runs at Filey 2nds.

The visitors posted 122-8, with Max Truelove’s 27no proving vital in the face of top bowling from Stu Neilson (4-40) and Lewis Adams (3-19)

Filey were then shot out for 113 in reply, Mathew Hall-Atkinson taking 4-35, skipper Adams remaining unbeaten on 35

Staxton 2nds moved away from the Division Two relegation zone with a nervy two-run win at Wold Newton.

Andy Dove's 67 was vital as the visitors were all out for 129, Aaron Virr adding 25, while Tom Southwell took a hat-trick during his 4-23 and Koppy Harrison bagged 3-23.

David Southwell's 49 looked to be putting the hosts on track for the win but they were dismissed agonisingly short thanks to fine bowling from Virr (3-16) and Craig Hill (3-22), ending on 127 all out with four balls remaining.

Cayton 2nds moved into second spot with a four-wicket win at Snainton.

The home side were dismissed for 151, opener Mike Eyre hitting 56 with fine support from Josh Stockill (37), with Simon Glave, Kieran Glave and Charlie Meatheringham taking two wickets apiece for Cayton.

Openers David Walker (24) and skipper Steve McAleese (29) got Cayton off to a fine start, then Simon Glave (59no) and Lee Pettitt (25) steered them to victory with four wickets and eight balls to spare.

Rob Holt and Michael Kipling took two wickets each for the home side.

Wykeham 2nds edged to a one-wicket win with one ball left at home to promotion rivals Seamer 2nds.

The visitors posted 145-8 from their 45 overs, and they were thankful for an unbeaten 48 from Luke Horton, and 25 from Archie Graham.

Liam Eyre was top bowler for Wykeham with 3-33, James Wilson and Christian Soulsby bagging two apiece.

Steve Eyre (25) and Soulsby (22) dug deep against tight bowling from Dan Jewitt (2-35) and Steve Winwood (2-26).

At 129-9 it looked like Seamer were set to win the game, but a last-wicket stand of 19 between Wilson (4no) and skipper Steve Day (17no) saw Wykeham edge home from the penultimate ball of the game.

Leaders Sewerby coasted to an eight-wicket win at title rivals Scalby 2nds.

Dan Conner took 5-30 and Ian Jones 4-34 as Scalby were dismissed for 100.

Dan Artley’s superb form continued with 63 as Sewerby secured victory from 19 overs, skipper Ian Dennis remaining unbeaten on 26.

Ebberston 2nds moved off the foot of the league table thanks to a 46-run home win against fellow strugglers Pickering 3rds, who are now the basement club.

Opener Rich Ward and Tom Holmes struck 42 apiece for the hosts, with valuable assistance from James Wingrove (33) and George Hardie (20).

George Hodgson was the top bowler for the visitors with 4-35 from 12 overs, Keith Barber and Liam Welburn snapping up two wickets apiece.

Division Four pacesetters Scarborough RUFC had to dig deep for a two-wicket win at home to Flamborough.

The visitors only managed to post 114-6 from their 40 overs, opener Matt Emmerson top-scoring with 40 from 81 balls and Andy Dixon hitting 31 from 73 deliveries.

Aussie ace Mark Tennant took 3-13 and Kiwi paceman Marcus Edwards grabbed 3-27 for the home side.

Simon Smith’s 48 from 103 balls turned out to be a match-winning knock, but it took the tail-enders to secure the win as the hosts slipped from 106-5 to 112-8.

Josh Garbutt took 3-13, Lee Locker 2-10 and J Vincent 3-30 to keep Flamborough in the contest, but the home side made sure of the win thanks to a two from number 10 batsman David Smith’s first ball faced.

Great Habton 2nds are only a point behind Scarborough RUFC after they eased to an eight-wicket win at nine-man Brompton 2nds.

Ben Atkinson (29), opener Chris Suggitt (24) and James Allison (20) all made starts for the hosts but failed to capitalise as they were dismissed for 152.

Harvey Wood was the pick of the Habton bowling attack with 3-29, Jordan Allanby taking 2-17 from 10 overs.

Dan Walker then hit a superb 87 from 71 balls including 14 fours and three sixes as Habton took advantage of Brompton’s nine men and secured the win from 19.4 overs.

Jish Rewcroft was the all-round star for Ravenscar 2nds in their seven-wicket victory at Cayton 3rds.

Opener Jeremy Riley top-scored with 22 as Cayton were skittled for 69, former Cloughton man William Wood the only other home batsman to make it into double figures with 11.

Rewcroft took 4-11 from 6.5 overs to rip the heart out of the Cayton batting order, Luke Stokoe taking 3-20 and Jon Murrell 2-17.

Rewcroft then batted through for 52 to secure the win for Ravenscar despite a wicket apiece for seasoned campaigners Pete Milner and Riley.

Scalby 3rds eased to a 61-run home triumph against Wykeham 3rds.

Luke Howland’s 60 was crucial as his Scalby side posted 138-9, Harry Tubbs taking 4-10.

Stephen Shannon then took 3-24 and David Thomas secured 3-11 as Wykeham were skittled for 77.

Simon Boyes’ unbeaten 79 steered Pickering 4ths to an eight-wicket home victory against Forge Valley 2nds.

James Boyes had earlier taken 5-16 as Valley posted 170-9, Gary Gibson (39), John Flinton (28), Dan Taylor (25) and Steve Boyes (24) all chipping in.

Simon Boyes and Graham Jemison (50) made sure the target was reached for the loss of just two wickets.

Malton & Old Malton 4ths conceded their game at Sherburn 2nds, giving the latter 22 points.