BECKETT DIVS 3 & 4: Hatton hammers 234 as Flixton 3rds sink Grosmont

Fifteen-year-old Elliot Hatton smashed an astounding 234 as Folkton & Flixton 3rds won by 57 runs at home to promotion hopefuls Grosmont in a runfest.

Hatton hammered 19 sixes and 17 fours in his merciless attack on the Grosmont bowlers, after being dropped on four.

Youngster Hatton, who also smashed a century for Folkton & Flixton 2nds in the previous round of matches against Ganton, was given strong support from fellow youngster Finley Ward (50), as the home side racked up a massive 347-4.

Younger brother Callum Hatton then took 4-29 as Grosmont scored what would usually be a winning total of 290-7.

David Bowes hit 57, Arran Liddle 52, C Pickering 37 and T Clarkson 28 for the away team.

Division Three leaders Mulgrave 2nds cruised to a nine-wicket home win against second-placed Nawton Grange 2nds to pull 37 points clear of their closest rivals.

The hosts won the toss and chose to field, which turned out to be a wise choice as Grange were skittled for only 88 runs in 35.2 overs.

Ben Duell was the star man for the home side, bagging 5-33 from his nine overs, while brother Aidan Duell snapped up 3-19 from 8.2 overs.

Peter Stentiford took 2-13 from six overs as the home side dominated with the ball.

Number 10 bat John Cranage was the top-scorer for Grange with 20.

Openers Luke Jackson (48) and Simon Kipling (26no) ensured a comfortable win from only 18.3 overs.

Ravenscar openers Joe Bayes and Ivan Kirk were also on top form as the nine-man visitors earned a 66-run win at Ganton 2nds.

Bayes hammered an unbeaten 135, while seasoned campaigner Kirk played a supporting role with 74 as the away side posted 230-0 from their 45 overs.

Robin Coulson then took 3-29 as Ganton were dismissed for 166 in 38.2 overs, Freddie Bradley top-scoring with an unbeaten 56 and E Lockwood adding 26.

Basement club Heslerton 2nds claimed their opening win of the season at Muston, securing a four-wicket success in a low-scoring contest.

David Bointon snapped up 4-26 from 10 overs for Heslerton as Muston were dismissed for 102 in 38.3 overs, with J Farrow weighing in with 3-6 from 3.3 overs.

Dean Storry’s 43 proved crucial in reply for the visitors, who made their way home from 24.2 overs with four wickets to spare in spite of some canny bowling from Kyle Orange, who secured 3-31 from 9.2 overs.

Filey 2nds boosted their chances of beating the drop with a 65-run success at fellow strugglers Malton & Old Malton 3rds.

Stu Neilson was the star man for the visitors, rolling back the years to secure match-winning figures of 5-18 as the Gannock club were dismissed for 70 in chase of Filey’s 135 all out.

The home side must have fancied their chances of securing only their second league success of the season after Stephen Chapman’s 5-53 had Filey in all sorts of trouble, Tom Micklethwaite contributing a vital 32, Lewis Adams adding a solid 26.

Chapman, 15, was the only home batsman to show any sign of resistance in the face of Nielsen’s deadly bowling, while Adams capped a superb all-round day with final figures of 3-21 to help Filey to the victory.

An unbeaten century stand for the sixth wicket between veterans Pete Wannop and Gerald Smith steered Ravenscar 2nds to a three-wicket victory at Brompton 2nds.

The home side will have been delighted to have made 161 all out from 35.1 overs considering they only had eight players, against a Ravenscar team who were two players short.

Alex Bennett top-scored with 57, Ben Atkinson adding 44 and Jay Wilson hitting 25.

Jon Nelson was the top Ravenscar bowler with 4-39.

Brompton looked to be on top as the visitors were soon reduced to 63-5 just before the halfway mark due to fine bowling from Tony Hulme (3-22).

Wannop (36no) and Smith (60no) saw third-placed Ravenscar home with three wickets to spare after a cracking stand of 101.

Great Habton 2nds continued their domination of the division with a rapid eight-wicket win at home against Sherburn 2nds on Sunday.

The 10-man visitors collapsed to just 36 all out in 13.2 overs, Josh Campbell-Carter taking 4-18, Jordan Allanby 2-14 and Harvey Wood 2-0.

Andy Cobb (11no) was the only Sherburn batsman to make it into double figures.

Dan Walker (15) and Jack Stockdale (13no) secured the win from just 8.5 overs, spinner Jamie Thomson bagging 2-9 from four overs.

Stalwart Stan Jackson rolled back the years with a five-wicket haul as Scalby 3rds also had a very swift win, easing to a 10-wicket triumph at home to second-from-bottom Malton & Old Malton 4ths.

Slow bowler Jackson scooped 5-16 from 10.1 overs as Malton collapsed to 52 all out in 20 overs.

Stephen Shannon also took 3-2 from his four overs, and then hammered an undefeated 34 to ease Scalby home to victory from just 11.3 overs.

Jeremy Riley had a fine all-round game as Cayton 3rds won by seven wickets at home to Pickering 4ths.

Riley took 2-27 and fellow veteran Pete Milner 3-20 as the Pikes posted 133-7 from their 40 overs, thanks mainly to a superb 80 from opener Simon Boyes.

Openers Riley (61no) and Richard Seastron (42) then helped Cayton to victory from 29.3 overs.

Steve Boyes’ unbeaten 66 proved to be crucial as Forge Valley 2nds won by 35 runs at Wykeham 3rds.

Aaron Kaya also hit 26 as Valley posted 166-5.

Kaya, Anthony Noble and Charlie Baldwin then took two wickets apiece as Wykeham were dismissed for 131, despite a powerful 64 from opener Andy Shepherdson, skipper Graham Shannon adding an unbeaten 21.