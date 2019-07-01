BECKETT LEAGUE DIVISIONS 1&2: Rowe's all-round effort keeps Cloughton top of the pile

Ben Rowe was in fine form with bat and ball to help Cloughton beat Fylingdales and stay top of the pile in Division One.

Fylingdales posted 192-7, Mark Estill hitting 79 not out and Robbie Hurworth 35 as Rowe took 3-36.

Rowe then smacked 78 not out as the league leaders Cloughton made it to 193-6 to stay top of the table.

Wykeham’s promotion push suffered a setback as they lost by two wickets against Sherburn.

Joe Bradshaw’s 32 was the highlight of Wykeham’s below-par 135-9 from 45 overs, Kyle Outhart and Ben Briggs taking three wickets apiece.

Sherburn were then indebted to the efforts of Briggs (28 not out), Jack Pickard (28), and Jamie Thompson (25 not out) as they edged home eight wickets down.

Matthew Graves led the Wykeham attack with 3-20, Matty Vincent also taking two wickets.

Great Habton picked up a vital eight-wicket win against Forge Valley to move away from the relegation mix.

Valley were all out for just 97, despite John Flinton contributing 30.

Sam Burns was the star man with the ball for Habton, taking 4-31, while Ryan Vance (3-26) and Ben Hurst (2-15) also impressed.

John Lumley’s 33 and Liam Allanby’s 26 not out then guided Habton comfortably to 98-2 in 26 overs to seal the win.

Tim Hunt and Colin Lockwood were the star men as Thornton Dale sealed a tense 14-run win against Ganton.

Dale posted 165-8, Hunt hitting 56 as Liam Cousins grabbed 3-43 and Will Bradley and Ian Cousins took two wickets apiece as well.

Liam Cousins added to his efforts with the ball as he contributed 38 runs in Ganton’s reply, but despite the efforts of Robbie Milner (30) and Will Bradley (29), Lockwood’s fine figures of 4-36 and two wickets apiece from Tim Hunt and Gareth Hunt ensured the visitors fell short and were all out for 151.

Sewerby maintained their unbeaten start to the season as they continued their push for the Division Two title with victory by six wickets at home to Wykeham 2nds.

Wykeham won the toss and batted first, only Ian Thompson, who hit a superb 61, and Ethon Pashby’s 26 really troubling the scorers as they fell away to 162 all out.

Ashley Porter was the star man with the ball for Sewerby, taking 5-30, while Alexander Shipley also impressed with figures of 3-39.

Mike Artley then maintained his superb form with the bat as he made an unbeaten 54 to help guide his side to 166-4.

Cayton 2nds remained hot on the heels of the leaders with a convincing eight-wicket win at home to Ebberston 2nds.

Ebberston struggled with the bat and were all out for just 102 in 39 overs, Jacob Waters top-scoring with 39 as Samuel Pickup collected fine figures of 4-11, skipper John Crowe took 3-18 and Daz Jones 2-16.

Cayton stalwart Steve McAleese then hit 50 and Gary Dixon 28 not out to guide the promotion-chasers to 105-2.

Wold Newton eased to a 59-run win against relegation-threatened Pickering 3rds.

Newton posted 184-7, Dave Southwell making 39, Jake Heslhurst and Stuart Harrison both adding 35 and James Knaggs hitting 29.

Veteran Pikes skipper Tony Evans bagged 5-41.

Despite Graham Jemison’s 41 not out and 34 from George Hodgson, Pikes’ reply fell away to 125-9, Mark Holtby, Adam Stubbs, Knaggs and Harrison taking two wickets each.

Scalby 2nds ensured they kept within touching distance of the promotion-chasing sides with a comfortable nine-wicket win over Snainton.

Snainton nudged a cautious 101-8 from their 45 overs, Michael Kipling hitting 39 of those runs as Adrian Hollingsworth taking 4-23.

Brad Walker (40no) and Gareth Edmunds (36no) then guided Scalby to the win.

Seamer 2nds are sat behind the top-two in third spot after they sealed victory at struggling Staxton 2nds.

The promotion-challengers restricted Staxton to 168-9, Daniel Jewitt taking 4-40 as Kevin Armstrong top-scored with 53.

Jamie Haxby then smacked 54 and veteran Dave Graham 34 to guide Seamer to 169-8 despite Richard Flinton’s 4-24.