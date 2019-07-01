BECKETT LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION: Morrison steers Staithes to Heslerton success

Staithes edged to a tense one-wicket success at Heslerton to ensure they stayed in the Premier Division title race.

Heslerton batted first and posted 203-9, Michael Dawson top-scoring with 58, Rob Middlewood adding 48 and Sam Thackray 28.

Paul Theaker led the Staithes attack with figures of 4-57.

Opener Chris Morrison then smashed two sixes and seven fours in his 83 and Chris Hoggarth added 30, but Staithes collapsed to 177-8 as Mark Dring took 3-37 and Matthew Webster, Andy Slaughter, Toby Sercombe and Harry Edwards took a wicket each.

Despite taking another wicket and being on the verge of victory, Staithes managed to nudge over the line from the penultimate delivery of the match.

Nawton Grange stayed top of the pile and extended their lead after a 52-run win at home to Scalby.

Scalby skipper Christopher Malthouse won the toss and elected to bowl first, the hosts cruising to 77 before Shaun Smith departed for 29.

Opener Jodie Robson made 74 before he chopped on to a Lachlan Cooke delivery and Grange slipped to 196 all out, 13-year-old spinner Gregor Fraser claiming figures of 6-63 while Cooke claimed 3-26.

Scalby then fell well short on 144 all out as spinner Dean Coote took 4-23, Tommy Garbutt 3-11 and Nick Thornicroft 3-31, James Ledden top-scoring with 35 and Malthouse nudging his way to 30.

Harry Holden starred with bat and ball as Cayton cruised to a 10-wicket win against Settrington.

Holden took 6-26 from 12 overs as Settrington were skittled for just 104, Ben Corner hitting 44.

The all-rounder than smacked four sixes and six fours in his 62, while his fellow opener Michael Dennis finished unbeaten on 43 as Cayton raced to 108-0 from just 13 overs.

Brompton maintained their superb start to life in the top-flight as they beat Ebberston by two wickets.

Ebberston were all out for 136, veteran Neil Fletcher taking 4-10 from his 10-over spell, not one of the home side’s batsmen reaching 20.

Michael Thompson, Tom Pateman and Pete Webster taking two wickets each.

Fletcher then hit an unbeaten 37 to help guide Brompton to their target fro the loss of eight wickets, Robin Siddle hitting 29.

Frankie Beal took 3-19 and Eddie Swiers 2-27.

Seamer shocked Staxton to dent their title bid.

Staxton won the toss and batted first, amassing 213 all out as Chris Dover was left stranded on 99 not out after Rob Pinder had earlier hit 60.

Matty Morris grabbed five wickets for Seamer before Josh Broadhead hammered 79 and Matty Morris 30 to help guide them to victory.

Filey were indebted to their ever-reliable Aussie ace Tom Fitzgerald as they edged to a three-wicket win over Mulgrave.

Mulgrave posted 193 all out, all-rounder Craig Thompson leading their innings with a fine knock of 86, with support coming from Andrew Thompson’s 44 and 31 from Andy Raw, Fitzgerald taking 3-29.

Fitzgerald them hit an unbeaten 87 to nudge the champions over the line seven wickets down.

Andrew Thompson bagged 3-33.