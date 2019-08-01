Bernard Goulding bows out after 47 years with Scarborough Evening League

Bernard Goulding has stepped down from the Andy Hire Evening League after 47 years on the management committee.

Goulding, 70, had been secretary of the Evening League for 43 years and was also a long-serving secretary of the Derwent Valley League before a merger with the Beckett League, but has decided it’s time to walk away.

“It has been wonderful to be involved with local cricket for so long,” said Goulding, who has also umpired games in the area since retiring from playing in 1998 on his 50th birthday.

“Everyone in local cricket has been good to me and I’ve enjoyed my time playing, umpiring and being involved off the field, but it’s definitely the right time to walk away and for someone else to take it on.”

Goulding, who played for Gristhorpe and was their club secretary for over 10 years, and Langdale End, was quick to thank all those who have helped him over his many years in the game.

“There have been so many people who have helped me out who I have to say a big thank-you to,” he added.

“All the league chairmen have been superb and of course the committee members too.

“Also, the sponsorship of Andy Hire since 1990 through Andre Meunier has been superb.”

Evening League committee member Simon Dobson said: “Bernard has played a pivotal role over 40 years in every administrative guise of local cricket.

“It’s been a privilege to observe his work ethic over the years and witness his undoubted commitment to the local game.

“His presence will be missed along with his expertise, knowledge and endeavour.

“The best tribute the local game can offer him is to maintain the levels of dedication Bernard has shown over such a long period of time and keep the game we all love alive.”