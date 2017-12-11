Boro at home in North Riding Cup clash

Scarborough Athletic will be at home in Tuesday night's North Riding FA Senior Cup clash after the game was switched from opponents Marske United.

With Marske's pitch having been unplayable for the past two scheduled meetings, Boro have worked with the Northern League club and the North Riding FA to switch it to the Flamingo land Stadium's 3G surface.

This now means that the Saturday League Division One clash between Edgehill and Goal Sports has been moved to Tuesday December 19.

Boss Steve Kittrick said: "We have worked with everyone to get the game played.

"It will be good to play some football once again because it feels like we haven't played in a good while.

"Everyone at the club is looking forward to it."

Boro have reduced prices for the game, with entry being £6, £3 for concessions and £1 for Under-11s.