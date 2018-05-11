Boro search for first cup win since 2004

Scarborough Athletic are hoping to be the first team from the town to lift the North Riding FA Senior Cup in almost 15 years when they clash with Middlesbrough Under-23s on Wednesday night at the Riverside.

The last time a Scarborough team won the competition was back in July 2004, when Nick Henry led Scarborough FC to a 1-0 victory at the McCain Stadium.

A solitary goal from new signing Robert Gill was enough to make sure that Boro won on the day, against a Middlesbrough side that contained Lee Cattermole, Jonathan Grounds, Danny Graham, Mark Wilson and David Wheater, all of whom have gone on to have successful careers in the top few rungs of the English football ladder.

Boro boasted a number of players from the successful FA Cup run through to play Chelsea in the previous season, while they had added Gill, Tony Hackworth, Tyrone Thompson and player assistant manager Neil Redfearn.

The referee for the clash was Jeff Winter, who had taken charge of the FA Cup final just a couple of months before.

Prior to this, Scarborough FC had won the competition in 1908-09, 1928-29, 1938-39, 1947-48, 1955-56, 1958-59, 1960-61, 1961-62, 1968-69, 1972-73, 1973-74, 1976-77, 1977-78, 1981-82, 1984-85, 1986-87, and 1992-93.

Boro line-up: Leigh Walker, Ashley Lyth, Steve Baker, Mark Hotte, Colin Cryan, Scott Kerr, Neil Redfearn, Tyrone Thompson, Keith Gilroy, Robert Gill, Tony Hackworth.

Used subs: Chris Senior, David Pounder.

Middlesbrough line-up: Turnbull, Kennedy, Grounds, Wheater, Bates, Himes, Peacock, Wilson, Cattermole, Graham, Craddock.

Used subs: Reed, Johnson, Owen.