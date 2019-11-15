Glave shows his class to beat Burn at Whitby

Westway ABC's Kieran Glave

Glave, 20, was giving away 10 years of experience to the Dunston ABC man, who had also had eight more fights to date.

But a solid performance which displayed both his superior boxing ability and fitness saw Glave to a unanimous points decision victory at the Whitby Pavilion.

Coach George Rhodes said: “Kieran’s continuing to improve and this was another impressive performance.