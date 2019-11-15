Glave shows his class to beat Burn at Whitby
Westway Amateur Boxing Club’s Kieran Glave put in a fine performance to overcome a tough and more experienced Tom Burn at Whitby ABC’s dinner show last Friday.
Glave, 20, was giving away 10 years of experience to the Dunston ABC man, who had also had eight more fights to date.
But a solid performance which displayed both his superior boxing ability and fitness saw Glave to a unanimous points decision victory at the Whitby Pavilion.
Coach George Rhodes said: “Kieran’s continuing to improve and this was another impressive performance.
"He was giving away a lot of experience to his opponent, both in terms of age and number of fights."