Scarborough Amateur Boxing Club's Danny Elwick won the Yorkshire Belt.

Scarborough ABC boxer Danny Kelwick looked to put to bed a narrow loss he suffered at his home club's boxing show, when he travelled to Doncaster.

A determined Kelwick stepped into the ring to make a challenge for the Yorkshire Belt, against holder Leo Towell of the Halifax Star Boxing Club.

Kelwick wasted no time in taking the fight to Towell, as he unleashed some hurtful combinations.

It was only halfway through the opening round when Kelwick unleashed a sharp, heavy left hook to the head of an advancing opponent, who immediately fell to the floor. Only for the referee to mistakenly indicate that it was in fact a slip.

Once back on his feet, Towell managed to gather himself, despite the continued pressure from Kelwick.

The second round would see no reprieve for Towell as a determined Kelwick continued to attack from different angles, before the referee was forced to intervene in order to give a standing eight count over a bamboozled Towell.

To his credit, Towell managed to somehow see out the remainder of the round despite taking heavy punishment.

Into the third and final round, it was a brave Towell that attempted to take the fight to the Scarborough boxer, only to be beaten for speed as Kelwick continued to land heavy blows to the belt holder's head and body throughout the session.

As the final bell rang out, the judges scorecards were firstly collected before a clear unanimous points decision was then announced, awarding Kelwick victory and the coveted Yorkshire Belt.

Not looking to sit back, Kelwick readily accepted the challenge of then travelling to Hebden Bridge to defend his newly-won belt, against local boxer Riley Cochrane.

From the first bell the new belt holder, Kelwick, was on the front foot as he immediately took the fight to the evasive, fleet footed Cochrane.

As best as he could try, the tactics of trying to jab and hold, proved to be of little success for the Hebden Bridge boxer as Kelwick managed to cut the ring down, before landing heavy combination shots throughout the opening round.

Unfortunately for Cochrane, his Scarborough opponent showed no sign of slowing down in the second round, as he began to increase the power in his shots. Consequently, when two heavy backhand shots landed it was clear to all that Cochrane was hurt, as he wrapped his arms around Kelwick. Having already warned him about holding, the referee briefly stopped the action to issue Cochrane a public warning.

Into the third and final round, Kelwick was again on the attack and was again finding success with solid looking backhand shots to the head of Cochrane. This again resulted in the Hebden Bridge boxer again being forced to hold Kelwick to prevent the attack.

Fortunately, for Kelwick the referee was having none of it and issued Cochrane with a second public warning.

For what remained of the bout, the Scarborough boxer dominated as he looked for a stoppage victory, while constantly switching his attack from head to body. However, a brave Cochrane managed to see out the session to hear the final bell.

After a very short wait and with a successful defense number one surely achieved, a unanimous points decision was announced in favour of a very happy Kelwick.